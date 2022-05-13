Man accused of threatening to leak semi-nude photos of teen

A 19-year-old Billings man who was a resident of the Helena Prerelease Center has been charged with felony counts of sexual abuse of children and stalking, as well as a misdemeanor count of privacy in communications, for allegedly threatening to release semi-nude photos of a 17-year-old girl.

Helena police said they were dispatched Jan. 19 to talk to a Custer County deputy about a man, Alazei Engle, allegedly threatening to kill someone and threatening to leak semi-nude photos of the girl.

The girl lives in Miles City with her mother. She did not seem to want to speak to Helena police and gave short answers, according to an officer's report.

The girl said she had sent the man several semi-nude photos of herself. She asked him to delete them and he threatened to give them to a friend if she did not send more, she reported.

The girl's mother said she was aware of the incident and encouraged her daughter to talk with police.

The Helena officer interviewed Engle at the pre-release center. He said he had been at the center since Dec. 7 after leaving Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility.

He denied asking the girl to send the photos and said he believed there was a total of six pictures. He said the photos had been deleted. When asked about his alleged threats to her, he told police he has attachment issues and does not want to be alone.

The charges were filed May 9 in Montana 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

