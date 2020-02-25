Man accused of strangling partner in Helena

A 40-year-old Tennessee man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his partner in Helena.
Helena police responded to a call of a of suspicious male knocking on the door of a residence on the 800 block of N. Davis Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
He gave officers a false name, and the individual was later identified as Antonio Durrell Davis.
Officers also found Davis was in possession of a glass pipe that "smelled of burnt marijuana," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.
It was determined that Davis and his partner "were arguing about their intimate relationship." At some point, Davis grabbed the victim by the neck and "pushed her against the wall." According to the officer, the victim said she was injured, felt as though she was going to lose consciousness and "believed she was going to die."
The victim then attempted to leave the room with her children, but Davis blocked her exit and took her car keys. She eventually fled to the Davis Street residence.
Davis located the victim at the residence and drove there with the victim's children, ages 3 and 5.
The officer asserts Davis did not properly restrain the children in the vehicle.
A review of Davis' criminal history did show prior partner of family member assault (PFMA) convictions, but he did have an active warrant for his arrest out of Missoula County that was extraditable.
Davis was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with a felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member in addition to misdemeanor counts of PFMA, unlawful restraint, obstructing a peace officer, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to have child under 6 years old and less than 60 pounds properly restrained, also a misdemeanor.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.