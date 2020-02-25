Man accused of strangling partner in Helena

A 40-year-old Tennessee man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his partner in Helena.

Helena police responded to a call of a of suspicious male knocking on the door of a residence on the 800 block of N. Davis Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

He gave officers a false name, and the individual was later identified as Antonio Durrell Davis.

Officers also found Davis was in possession of a glass pipe that "smelled of burnt marijuana," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

It was determined that Davis and his partner "were arguing about their intimate relationship." At some point, Davis grabbed the victim by the neck and "pushed her against the wall." According to the officer, the victim said she was injured, felt as though she was going to lose consciousness and "believed she was going to die."

The victim then attempted to leave the room with her children, but Davis blocked her exit and took her car keys. She eventually fled to the Davis Street residence.

Davis located the victim at the residence and drove there with the victim's children, ages 3 and 5.

The officer asserts Davis did not properly restrain the children in the vehicle.