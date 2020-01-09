A 21-year-old Washington state man has been charged with one felony count of theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicles.
Austin Lonas is alleged to have stolen several tools valued at more than $1,500 and a spare set of keys out of a vehicle parked on the 900 block of Jackson Street Dec. 17.
Video surveillance footage showed a male suspect with a unique facial tattoo that matches that of Lonas peering into the window of a private residence.
When officers informed Lonas he was being charged with the crimes, he asked them "What is going to happen to the guy that was with me?" and stated "The other guy was in the car, I was just looking out," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.
Lonas was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.