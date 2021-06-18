Man accused of pulling gun on employee at Helena business

A 21-year-old man from Statesboro, Georgia was arrested in Helena after he allegedly pulled a gun on an employee at a Helena business.

Sergio Scott-Allen Thomas is charged with felony assault with a weapon following the incident.

On June 15, law enforcement responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue in reference to a man threatening an employee with a gun. Officers arrived on the scene and met with the victim, who said Thomas pulled a handgun out of his waistband and threatened to kill the victim over an altercation that occurred in the parking lot.

A witness said they saw the defendant retrieve something from his vehicle following the altercation in the parking lot. A second witness reported seeing the defendant pull a holstered gun out of his waistband and hand it off to another person after threatening the employee.

The defendant was located at the site by police. He admitted to the altercation, but denied having a gun. However, a woman with the defendant was concealing a semi-automatic handgun and holster in her shorts.

The woman said she asked the defendant to retrieve the gun, which she said belonged to her, from the vehicle. The defendant still denied having possession of, or knowledge of the handgun at any point.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

