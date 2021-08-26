Man accused of pointing gun at people and firing into air

A 30-year-old Helena man is accused of pointing a gun at people and firing it into the air.

Creek Hilding Lafountaine is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon, felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor assault.

On Aug. 22, a uniformed patrol officer responded to the 1300 block of Cole Avenue regarding a physical fight between multiple individuals. According to court documents, a male victim reported that the defendant began arguing with him and punched him in the face.

The victim told police that as the situation escalated, the defendant retrieved a gun from his home and discharged the firearm two times indiscriminately into the air. The victim said the defendant then pointed the gun at his face and used the pistol to push him away.

According to the victim, the barrel of the gun was forced into his cheek area below his eye. The victim reportedly feared the defendant would shoot him.

A second victim present during the altercation also said the defendant pointed the firearm at them.

Court documents state that by discharging two live rounds into the air the defendant created two separate incidents of substantial risk of bodily injury to those living in the highly populated area.

