Man accused of burglary from Lewis and Clark County storage unit

A 49-year-old transient man is accused of stealing multiple items from a shared storage unit in November.

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy met the renter of the storage unit, located on the 3400 block of Green Meadow Road, who said she allowed a man to store some of his items in her storage unit. The name of that man was not included in court documents.

According to the woman, the man sent her a text message at the end of October 2019 to inform her he had removed his items. The next day, she went to check the unit and discovered some of her belongings were missing.

The deputy was unable to contact the man as he did not return phone calls. The deputy reported in his affidavit that the man was transient and had no known address.

Video surveillance footage from the storage facility taken the night of the theft showed two unidentifiable men loading multiple items that matched the victim's descriptions into a large van.

Eventually, the man who initially had permission to store his belongings was arrested and detained in another county, enabling the deputy to set up a phone interview.

The man denied taking any of the victim's items but did provide the deputy with the approximate time of when he removed his items.