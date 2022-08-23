Man accused of burglary and assault in Helena

A 39-year-old transient man was charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony partner or family member assault and misdemeanor violation of a protection order after allegedly breaking into his ex-partner’s home in Helena.

On Aug. 20, an officer was dispatched to a residence in Helena city limits for a report that Adam Lee Crump had broken into a house. The complainant stated that Crump had since left her house.

There is an active temporary order of protection that prohibits Crump from going into the residence and interacting with the complainant, according to court reports.

The complainant told the officer that she was sitting on her bed when she saw Crump enter her room. She said she thought she might have left the front door unlocked.

She reported that Crump scattered some papers and tore some items off the walls. She said Crump grabbed her by the wrist and drug her into the living room, knocking over a flower pot on the way. The officer observed the pot was broken and that the complainant had injury on her wrist.

The complainant said she got Crump out of the house, but he again attempted to break in before leaving.

Crump was located a few blocks away from the residence, said authorities.

Prior to this incident, Crump had called dispatch and requested a civil standby, according to court reports.

Crump was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.