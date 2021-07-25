Mēghan Scott, AmeriCorps and Montana Legal Services Association

"It's been really nice learning from her," Scott said.

In her nomination for the 20 Under 40 award, Paul called Scott "one of the brightest jewels in the Queen City."

"She is committed to improving the lives of those around her, and giving back to those in need in her community," Paul said. "Mēghan's passion for social justice work is contagious and she regularly goes above and beyond to motivate those around her to do their best."

She said if she was not doing this work, she would probably be trying to make it as an actress.

Scott has a deep love for the theater. She has appeared in a number of local stage productions, including taking on the role of Jesus in the Myrna Loy production of Jesus Christ Superstar. She also performs in the Helena Symphony Chorale.

Scott also plays softball. Some of her teammates also sent in nomination letters.

When asked what some of her hobbies are, Scott noted her participation on her homeowner association board.

"I love Helena," she said. "I'm trying to get more young people to stay."

Of winning the award, Scott said "it feels awesome. It's nice to know what you're doing is gaining attention."

