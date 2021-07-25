Mēghan Scott, AmeriCorps and Montana Legal Services Association

Lawyers often play a critical role in society.
Perhaps nobody knows that better than Mēghan Scott, AmeriCorps' project director of Justice for Montanans and the Montana Legal Services Association's program coordinator of the Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers.
In her role with the Justice for Montanans Project, Scott oversees about two dozen AmeriCorps members helping more than 40,000 underserved, impoverished Montanans receive free or reduced cost civil law advice, resources and information.
"There just aren't enough attorneys to meet everyone's needs," she said.
With the Rural Incubator Project for Lawyers, Scott helps mentor rural Montana attorneys and delivers referrals to build sustainability among the burgeoning practices.
"I've always wanted to feel I'm making an impact on communities and in people's lives," she said. "Knowing the work I'm doing is helping tens of thousands of Montanans means a lot to me."
The Defiance, Ohio, native moved to Helena in 2014 as part of the AmeriCorps program, and by 2016, she took over control of the program.
"Just being involved in the legal realm and in a nonprofit organization setting, I found my niche," she said. "So I stayed."
Scott said she owes much of her success over the past years to her boss at the Montana Legal Services Association, Alison Paul.
"It's been really nice learning from her," Scott said.
In her nomination for the 20 Under 40 award, Paul called Scott "one of the brightest jewels in the Queen City."
"She is committed to improving the lives of those around her, and giving back to those in need in her community," Paul said. "Mēghan's passion for social justice work is contagious and she regularly goes above and beyond to motivate those around her to do their best."
She said if she was not doing this work, she would probably be trying to make it as an actress.
Scott has a deep love for the theater. She has appeared in a number of local stage productions, including taking on the role of Jesus in the Myrna Loy production of Jesus Christ Superstar. She also performs in the Helena Symphony Chorale.
Scott also plays softball. Some of her teammates also sent in nomination letters.
When asked what some of her hobbies are, Scott noted her participation on her homeowner association board.
"I love Helena," she said. "I'm trying to get more young people to stay."
Of winning the award, Scott said "it feels awesome. It's nice to know what you're doing is gaining attention."
