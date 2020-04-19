Luke Muszkiewicz

Our educators are the best in the state and our accomplishments speak for themselves. I am thankful to my fellow citizens for their consistent and generous support of Helena Public Schools.

We face numerous challenges – COVID-19, loss of enrollment to East Helena High School, an unsustainable budget – and I believe my experience, expertise, and temperament will help our community overcome these issues.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Our immediate challenge is educating and supporting our children throughout this pandemic, which requires ingenuity, patience, and a lot of hard work and long hours. Balancing health, safety, and educational opportunity will remain our core struggle into the foreseeable future.

We have hired and empowered a wonderful superintendent in Dr. Tyler Ream. I am thankful for his commitment to serve and excited about the energy and ideas he brings to our district. He seeks to understand and leads in order to serve others. As trustees, we must help him understand the expectations of our community and provide the resources and feedback he needs to move beyond our immediate operational challenges and take our district to the next level.