Luke Muszkiewicz

Position seeking: Elementary/high school trustee
Age: 42
Address: 18 N Benton Ave, Helena, MT 59601
Phone: 406-461-0193
Email: lmuszkie@puredev.com
Education: B.A., Computer Science, Carroll College
Occupation: I’m a software engineer and senior manager at Anderson ZurMuehlen, where I focus on data analytics and financial reporting.
Relevant experience:
I chair the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees and volunteer as Vice President of the Montana School Boards Association. In my three years of service on the board, I’ve also chaired the policy committee and served on the budget committee.
I have attended numerous state and national conferences in an effort to better understand and advocate for public education. I’ve advocated for our schools in front of the Montana legislature and our congressional delegation.
Why are you running for this office?
Public education is critically important, and I strongly believe in Article X of the Montana Constitution that compels us to “establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person.” Great schools and empowered young people lead to a vibrant economy and resilient society.
Our educators are the best in the state and our accomplishments speak for themselves. I am thankful to my fellow citizens for their consistent and generous support of Helena Public Schools.
We face numerous challenges – COVID-19, loss of enrollment to East Helena High School, an unsustainable budget – and I believe my experience, expertise, and temperament will help our community overcome these issues.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
Our immediate challenge is educating and supporting our children throughout this pandemic, which requires ingenuity, patience, and a lot of hard work and long hours. Balancing health, safety, and educational opportunity will remain our core struggle into the foreseeable future.
We have hired and empowered a wonderful superintendent in Dr. Tyler Ream. I am thankful for his commitment to serve and excited about the energy and ideas he brings to our district. He seeks to understand and leads in order to serve others. As trustees, we must help him understand the expectations of our community and provide the resources and feedback he needs to move beyond our immediate operational challenges and take our district to the next level.
We have faced our budget challenge head-on by developing a 5-year budget forecast that allows us to model the future based upon a variety of enrollment projections, staffing decisions, and revenue assumptions. We must adjust to decreasing high school enrollment while minimizing loss of opportunity for our students. We must reduce or workforce as needed in a fair, transparent, and dignified manner. We must reconcile the imperative to recruit and retain the finest educators in the state with the limitations of the local, state, and federal funding that we receive. Our expenses cannot grow faster than our revenue – we must act wisely to maintain a sustainable budget.
We have opened three new schools on-time and on-budget, and by the end of the summer, we will have completed security and technology updates at all of our schools. But we must continue to invest – our high schools are in dire need, and we still have aging middle and elementary buildings as well. We must adopt ongoing procedures to assess our needs and work with our community to make plans for continued investment in a responsible manner that does not put undue burden on our local taxpayers, for whom we must remain grateful.
Why should people vote for you?
In my first three years on the board, I have made mistakes and I’ve learned a lot. I am humbled by the dedication and wisdom of my fellow trustees and the two extraordinary superintendents I have had the opportunity to work alongside.
I am thankful for the educators who’ve confided in me what they need, what made them smile, and the fears that keep them up at night.
I am excited for the next time I get to read a book to a class, meet with a parent council, or hand a graduating senior their diploma.
I love this work, and serving on the board of trustees is the highlight of my professional life. I am deeply thankful for the opportunity, and I will work hard to sustain your trust and empower the educators who have dedicated their lives to providing a holistic and rigorous education for our children.
Thank you for your consideration.
