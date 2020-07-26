Luke LaLiberty, KLJ Engineering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Luke LaLiberty’s career at KLJ Engineering takes him across the state helping communities improve their infrastructure.

LaLiberty grew up in Cascade before attending college at Montana State University in Bozeman. There he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned into the U.S. Army where he served for four years in Colorado.

LaLiberty worked as an engineer in both Wyoming and Montana before coming to Helena three years ago. At KLJ he serves as a project delivery leader for the firm’s municipal department – a role that sees him working with governments on infrastructure projects in places such as Helena, Big Sandy and Shelby.

“My job is overseeing municipal projects for cities, counties and state and tribal governments,” he said. “So I get to work with a lot of small communities and other municipalities to help make communities better and that the benefit from like utilities, trails and other infrastructure.”

LaLiberty focuses primarily on project management but enjoys site visits when the opportunity arises.

“I’ve always had kind of an attraction to technical fields,” he said of choosing engineering. “I like linear thinking and problem solving.”