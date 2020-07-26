Luke LaLiberty, KLJ Engineering

Luke LaLiberty’s career at KLJ Engineering takes him across the state helping communities improve their infrastructure.
LaLiberty grew up in Cascade before attending college at Montana State University in Bozeman. There he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned into the U.S. Army where he served for four years in Colorado.
LaLiberty worked as an engineer in both Wyoming and Montana before coming to Helena three years ago. At KLJ he serves as a project delivery leader for the firm’s municipal department – a role that sees him working with governments on infrastructure projects in places such as Helena, Big Sandy and Shelby.
“My job is overseeing municipal projects for cities, counties and state and tribal governments,” he said. “So I get to work with a lot of small communities and other municipalities to help make communities better and that the benefit from like utilities, trails and other infrastructure.”
LaLiberty focuses primarily on project management but enjoys site visits when the opportunity arises.
“I’ve always had kind of an attraction to technical fields,” he said of choosing engineering. “I like linear thinking and problem solving.”
He lives in Montana City with his wife and four kids, and the Helena area has also been a good fit.
“I love working for KLJ and plan to stay there for the long term,” he said. “I’m hoping we can expand our business in the region and I can advance in the company. We really like living in Helena – it’s a great central location in the state and we’d love to stay in Helena if we’re able.”
LaLiberty's volunteer work includes serving on the board of the Helena Bearcats Wrestling Club, helping out with the Helena Engineers Club, and his involvement with the state chapter of American Council of Engineering Companies. He also enjoys having the outdoors out his backdoor.
“In terms of what I really enjoy and the big reason to move back to Montana is the outdoors, whether it’s skiing, hunting, motorcycle riding, and we’ve been floating the river a lot lately,” he said.
