Lori McCurdy, Montana VA Health Care System

Lori McCurdy said that as a child, science was the class where she performed the best.

Well, that and PE.

But she always enjoyed learning about the intricacies of the human body. And she liked to take care of people and make a difference in their lives.

And so she became a nurse.

“It was an obvious career choice,” she said.

Coworkers agree.

"Lori leaves a lasting impression on anyone who has ever met her or knows her," Jerry Hamlin wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. "She is a friend to everyone she meets. She has been an exceptional Registered Nurse in the Helena community for close to 25 years."

"Her skills are unmatched," the nomination states. "She treats every one of her patients with the utmost care and compassion, easing patient’s anxiety simply by carrying on a friendly conversation."

Her nomination notes that she started her career at the St. Peter's ICU and then transitioned to the ICU at the VA hospital, and she has been a registered nurse for the Montana VA Health Care System for 22 years.