Lori McCurdy, Montana VA Health Care System

Lori McCurdy said that as a child, science was the class where she performed the best.
Well, that and PE.
But she always enjoyed learning about the intricacies of the human body. And she liked to take care of people and make a difference in their lives.
And so she became a nurse.
“It was an obvious career choice,” she said.
Coworkers agree.
"Lori leaves a lasting impression on anyone who has ever met her or knows her," Jerry Hamlin wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. "She is a friend to everyone she meets. She has been an exceptional Registered Nurse in the Helena community for close to 25 years."
"Her skills are unmatched," the nomination states. "She treats every one of her patients with the utmost care and compassion, easing patient’s anxiety simply by carrying on a friendly conversation."
Her nomination notes that she started her career at the St. Peter's ICU and then transitioned to the ICU at the VA hospital, and she has been a registered nurse for the Montana VA Health Care System for 22 years.
It also says she abruptly changed her schedule to help aide in the recent COVID-19 crisis, and she has worked in the ER, ICU, COVID medical unit and medical floors.
"She transitioned into these areas with ease and patients were lucky to have her taking care of them," it states.
McCurdy said there was nothing specific that drew her to the VA, but said it is a privilege to be there, where veterans receive medical care.
“The fact that I can be of help to them is a huge blessing,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for our service men and women and I am grateful I can work with them.”
“I like meeting new people every day,” she said, adding she enjoys meeting new veterans and hearing about their experiences. And she likes her colleagues.
“I work with great, great nurses,” McCurdy said, adding there are four who work in her department.
“We are all good friends and we work like a family,” she said. McCurdy noted being nominated for the nurse appreciation award was both “an honor and humbling.”
McCurdy works in the pre-op surgical area and the recovery room, where she helps patients get to surgery, stabilizes them and then helps them get discharged.
“The veterans are great,” McCurdy, who lives in East Helena with husband Russ, said. “A lot of the veterans tell stories of their experiences. I am glad to listen to their stories and lend a listening ear.”
McCurdy has a niece who is a senior at Capital High School and wants to go into nursing. A nephew wants to be a nurse as well.
“I think the influence is a little bit there,” she said, adding she often tells nursing stories.
And as a profession, she notes that nursing is “very rewarding.”
During this April 20 interview, McCurdy said she would be turning 50 within a few days. But she has no plans of slowing down soon.
“Lord willing, I will be doing this another 10-15 years,” she said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.