Lois A. Fitzpatrick

I am running for this office for many reasons. My two daughters were educated K-12 in the Helena Public Schools and went on to great colleges and both have their Masters’ degrees. They received excellent educations in the school district. I now have 4 grandchildren. One is currently in Jim Darcy with two others starting there in the next two years; two years later another one will start at Rossiter. I want them to have the same great education as their mothers. I would also like to see some changes to the curriculum that would assure that our students become critical thinkers and be good citizens in this country and in the global community. I want to make sure that all the teachers have the resources that they need to teach. I am also concerned how we are going to bring children back to school in the time of Covid-19. Teaching has been continued via the internet; however, not all children have the equipment they need; the high-speed internet; the ability to learn through this new format. How will teaching be next year? The time period from classroom teaching to internet and back to classroom teaching may be very jarring for students. I would like to make sure that every child have the technology they need to learn.