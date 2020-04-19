Lois A. Fitzpatrick

Position seeking: Elementary/high school trustee
Age: 68
Address: 237 Flagstone Ave. Helena MT 59602
Contact info: loisfitzpatrick@yahoo.com; lfitzpat@carroll.edu; (503)440-4496
Education: MLIS Pratt Institute Brooklyn NY; BS Sociology Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry NY
Occupation: Retired Librarian; Professor Emeritus Carroll College
Relevant experience: Corette Library Director Carroll College; Adjunct Professor, Education Department Carroll College; Reference Librarian, Yonkers Public Library Yonkers NY; Children/Young Adult Librarian Yonkers Public Library, Yonkers NY
Why are you running for this office?
I am running for this office for many reasons. My two daughters were educated K-12 in the Helena Public Schools and went on to great colleges and both have their Masters’ degrees. They received excellent educations in the school district. I now have 4 grandchildren. One is currently in Jim Darcy with two others starting there in the next two years; two years later another one will start at Rossiter. I want them to have the same great education as their mothers. I would also like to see some changes to the curriculum that would assure that our students become critical thinkers and be good citizens in this country and in the global community. I want to make sure that all the teachers have the resources that they need to teach. I am also concerned how we are going to bring children back to school in the time of Covid-19. Teaching has been continued via the internet; however, not all children have the equipment they need; the high-speed internet; the ability to learn through this new format. How will teaching be next year? The time period from classroom teaching to internet and back to classroom teaching may be very jarring for students. I would like to make sure that every child have the technology they need to learn.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
The budget is the overarching need. However, I do believe that there are priorities that are not being looked at. With my budgeting experience, I believe I would bring great experience to the budget process. I would like to bring more hands-on learning. Not all students learn by the “traditional” methods. I want to see more career counseling, more technical trades being taught. Once again, not all students go on to college. I want to see more art, music and theater and PE being taught. We should be teaching holistically. I want to make sure that our special needs and disabled students are receiving high quality education and that the resources are meeting their needs. I want to make sure that libraries have the materials, which include full time librarians, that will assist our students into lifelong readers and learners. I want to make sure that our students, faculty and staffs are in safe environments. Finally, I want to guarantee that the Helena School District has early childhood education in all schools. More students should be exposed to college courses via Carroll College and the University system. Helena has such a rich educational environment and students should have the advantage of using the resources. I have seen students that did alright in high school becoming excellent students in college due to the experiences they gained.
Why should people vote for you?
I know Helena and I know education. I know I will bring a fresh perspective to the Board. I am passionate about students. I also bring lobbying and legislative experience. I was a volunteer lobbyist for the Montana Library Association for about 15 years; and a volunteer lobbyist for the American Cancer Association Cancer Action Network for 23 years. I am concerned about the health of our students concerning smoking, vaping, and sun health. I am active in the community with memberships in Montana Cancer Coalition; Healthy Communities Coalition; ACS Cancer Action Network.
