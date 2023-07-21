A permit has been pulled for a $3.1 million pediatric dentistry building at 3228 Colonial Drive.

The permit for the commercial building was issued May 31 by the city of Helena for Prickly Pear Pediatric Dentistry. Dick Anderson Construction is the general contractor.

Pediatric Dentist Mari Kiesling said the building will be over 6,000 square feet. It is scheduled to be completed in December and she believes she will be able to start seeing patients at the new location in late January.

Kiesling has been a pediatric dentist for nine years. She said she is now in shared space in the Tulip Dental building at 1221 Helena Ave.

“My staff is excited to move …” she said.

She said decided to build a new building to handle a growing need and more children living in the Helena area.

“It gives families more options,” she said.

She said the new building will be able to accommodate more providers.