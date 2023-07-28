Cockhill joins Stockman Bank

Bill Cockhill recently joined Stockman Bank as a Real Estate Loan Officer.

He will develop real estate loans while assisting clients in home purchase financing, consolidating debt, lowering monthly payments, construction financing or utilizing their home as an investment tool.

Cockhill is a University of Montana graduate with a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and Management. He is a Helena native and has worked in the mortgage banking industry since 2008.

His vast expertise will assist Stockman Bank in deepening client relationships and expanding our real estate loan portfolio in the Helena area. He is located at the downtown office - 5 W. Lyndale Ave. He may be reached at 406-447-9002.

Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is celebrating its 70th anniversary and remains uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services.

To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.

Retirees sought for Helena jobs

Helena WINS, a program of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, is having its third "Retiree Brunch" program 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

This event connects employers who are looking to hire with retirees who are looking to re-enter the workforce. Retirees can help a community thrive and the Retiree Brunch, held at Family Roots on 1720 11th Ave., aims to connect employers looking to hire with retirees who are in search of part-time and low-stress positions.

The brunch offers a unique platform for employers to interact directly with retirees as they sit together and enjoy a meal while talking about opportunities.

After hearing from employers, attendees will have time to inquire about positions they are interested in and get more information. We extend a warm invitation for retirees to join us as they consider re-entering the workforce. The event aims to be ans opportunity to connect, engage, and make a difference in the Helena job market.

For more information, contact the chamber at 406-442-4120.

KLJ announces hiring of Wendel

Ryan Wendel has joined KLJ Engineering’s Helena office.

Wendel joins KLJ as a Group Leader within the Cultural Resources team. He earned a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in anthropology and historic archaeology from the University of Montana. Wendel has more than 16 years of experience in project management, archaeological services, research designs, and working with environmental compliance.