Aarstad gets school business official award

Kim Aarstad, East Helena Public Schools district clerk and business administrator, was honored as the Montana Outstanding School Business Official of the Year at the Montana Association of School Business Officials Conference held at Fairmont Hot Springs in June.

The award recognizes and highlights the role school business officials have in educating Montana’s children, with a commitment to the students, staff and taxpayers within their community.

Aarstad was nominated by the current East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens, retired East Helena Schools Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer and East Helena Public Schools Board Chair and MT School Board President Scott Walter.

Her nominations all noted her professionalism, positivity, ability to navigate change and challenges, and dedication to the students and staff of East Helena. She was selected by a committee of her peers and will be celebrated at the Montana Conference of Educational Leaders in October.

Aarstad has served East Helena Public Schools for over 22 years. She was born and raised in Troy and began her career in government finance at the age of 20 with the city of Troy.

She has served as the president of the MT Municipal Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association, and currently serves as the Fiscal Agent for MT Association of School Business Officials.

She has recently announced her intent to retire, and plans to travel and spend time with family.

Tipton joins St. Peter's

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new family medicine physician, Dr. Hallie Tipton.

Tipton earned her medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine after receiving her bachelor of science in biology from Western Washington University.

She completed her family medicine residency at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Tipton is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine. She is accepting new patients at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group North Clinic.

South Korea group visits Montana

Montana’s Wheat & Barley Committee Executive Director Kent Kupfner and committee representatives welcomed a trade team delegation from SPC Group Korea.

Kupfner and the Korean delegation visited Lee Dahlman at Dahlman Farm & Ranch as well as the United Grain Corp. Elevator in Conrad.

SPC Group is a food company based out of Seoul, South Korea. SPC makes bread and confectionary products, and has been doing so since 1945. SPC Group operates market-leading franchise brands such as BR Korea (Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins) and Paris Baguette. For 10-plus years, SPC Group has been sourcing their high-quality grains from Montana.

SPC Group mills about the equivalent of about 1,000 acres of Montana-grown wheat every day. Yearly visits from this purchasing team are structured around preparing them for this year's new crop quality and a celebration of this long-lasting partnership, Kupfner said.

While in the Golden Triangle, the delegation visited the United Grain Corp. Elevator in Conrad. Elevator Manager, Tyler Krause, shared the process, quality check, and route grains go through before being loaded on railcar for export.

For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

Retirees sought for Helena jobs

Helena WINS, a program of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, is having its third “Retiree Brunch” program 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

This event connects employers who are looking to hire with retirees who are looking to re-enter the workforce. Retirees can help a community thrive and the Retiree Brunch, held at Family Roots on 1720 11th Ave., aims to connect employers looking to hire with retirees who are in search of part-time and low-stress positions.

The brunch offers a unique platform for employers to interact directly with retirees as they sit together and enjoy a meal while talking about opportunities.

After hearing from employers, attendees will have time to inquire about positions they are interested in and get more information. We extend a warm invitation for retirees to join us as they consider re-entering the workforce. The event aims to be an opportunity to connect, engage, and make a difference in the Helena job market.

For more information, contact the chamber at 406-442-4120.

Nonfarm businesses eligible for loan

Small nonfarm businesses in 10 Montana counties and neighboring counties in Idaho are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began June 1.

Primary Montana counties: Flathead and Lincoln; Neighboring Montana counties: Glacier, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Pondera, Powell, Sanders and Teton.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on July 31.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 1, 2024.