Governor touts apprenticeship programs

EAST HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday toured the training center for Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee Local Union #732, to review policies that have helped to build Montana's workforce.

Gianforte said a four-year college degree is not the best option for every young Montanan.

"Through apprenticeships, Montanans have more opportunities than ever before to acquire in-demand skills to thrive in a good-paying career," he said in a news release.

Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship program, administered by the Department of Labor & Industry, enables workers to receive paid, supervised, on-the-job training in more than 100 occupations across Montana.

As one of the longest standing employer sponsors in the program, Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee Local #732 offers people paid, supervised, on-the-job training in the building and construction trades.

“One thing I love is being able to go into communities across the state and inform people about the real opportunity to come out of here with qualifications and certifications, earning a livable wage,” Apprenticeship and Training Coordinator Brian Rigby said.

In 2022, Montana added more apprenticeships to the Registered Apprenticeship Program than ever before, many of which were added following a rule change championed by the governor.

While preserving workplace safety and training standards, the rule change revised the previous journeyman to apprentice ratio of 2:1 to 1:2, allowing one journeyman to supervise two apprentices.

To boost the skills of Montanans and meet the needs of employers, the governor also proposed and established the Montana Trades Education Credit (MTEC) in 2021, providing employers a credit for employee education and training. The governor nearly doubled MTEC this session.

Learn more about Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship Program at apprenticeship.mt.gov.

McBride joins Great West Engineering

Ki-Ai McBride has joined Great West Engineering as a Grant Administrator/Compliance Specialist in the Helena office. Ki-Ai has over ten years of experience in program and project management and spent the last three plus years managing a multimillion dollar federally funded grant.

When not at work, McBride enjoys spending time with her husband Josh and two kids Bridger and Madison. She also enjoys hiking, skiing, going to the movie theater, and riding on the back of Josh’s Harley.

Horner, Rude receive DAISY Awards

St. Peter’s Health Registered Nurses Kaitland “KD” Horner and Shanda Rude received DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses. DAISY Awardees are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s patients, their families and fellow colleagues.

Horner has been with St. Peter’s since 2016 and works as an RN on the Pediatric floor. The patient who nominated her said Horner helped calm her fears. “She talked to me about my options and helped calm my fears surrounding my child’s health and helped me figure out the right questions to ask the doctors. She even called to check on me when I ran home.”

The patient who nominated Endoscopy RN Shanda Rude, nominated her for her extreme kindness. “Shanda had a very positive thorough approach to explaining the process that I was about to face. She was by my side and provided extraordinary care that was gentle, genuine and selfless.” Rude has worked at St. Peter’s for a little more than a year.

The DAISY Award was established to honor the super-human work nurses do to care for patients and families every day. The award is presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives. St. Peter’s Health Administration and staff select the winner from those nominated. Recipients receive a certificate and a sculpture called a Healer’s Touch, which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Grant to MSU to help build supply chains

As part of a federal effort to build resilient supply chains, the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center at Montana State University has been awarded $400,000 to offer more services and resources to manufacturers in the state.

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 authorized $20 million that’s being distributed through the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a nationwide network of outreach centers like MMEC that receive federal funding to enhance U.S. manufacturing, according to Jenni West, MMEC’s associate director.

The funding has allowed MMEC to hire a full-time supply chain project manager, Jeff Peterson, and will enable MMEC to offer a variety of trainings and services to help Montana manufacturers more easily access parts and materials from domestic suppliers, West said. The effort comes in the wake of supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic that have been challenging for manufacturers in the state, she said.

“This is going to allow us to expand our work with Montana manufacturers to help them build supply chains that are more reliable because they’re based around other manufacturers like them in the U.S.,” West said. The effort could also open new market opportunities for Montana companies as they provide goods that other manufacturers in the U.S. need, she added.

MMEC has an existing supplier scouting program that helps Montana manufacturers locate parts and goods that are difficult to source. It also connects them with opportunities to respond to the supply needs of other manufacturers and federal agencies. Within the new federal effort, called MEP’s National Supply Chain Optimization and Intelligence Network, or SCOIN, that work will be expanded as part of a national framework that helps connect small suppliers to more opportunities in the supply chain, West explained.

“A lot of it will depend on our outreach to Montana manufacturers and the connections and relationships we form,” West said.

MMEC, which is housed in MSU's Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, is a statewide manufacturing outreach and assistance center that provides solutions to help Montana manufacturers grow, their businesses. Since 2002, MMEC’s clients have reported $1.5 billion in new and retained sales, more than 7,000 new and retained jobs, $364 million in new investments and $184 million in cost savings.

To learn more, visit montana.edu/mmec.