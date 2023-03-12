What is your data privacy policy?

Customers are looking for your data privacy policy. Here’s how to write one that works.

Think about all the personal data customers hand over while shopping for a product or service. Every time a credit card is processed, a shipping address is added to an online purchase, or contact info is provided in exchange for an email newsletter subscription, a customer has surrendered at least some portion of their sensitive information.

The customers behind that data have a right to know how it’s being handled.

An effective privacy policy does exactly that. It explains to customers how their information is collected as well as how it will be used. When deployed correctly, privacy policies are easy to find, easy to understand, tailored to reflect the data practices of the business, and kept up to date.

Most importantly, a good privacy policy addresses every issue important to customers when it comes to their personal data. For businesses looking to start writing their privacy policy, Better Business Bureau recommends prioritizing these areas:

• What types of data are collected? It’s pretty standard to assume websites collect information such as names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, credit card info, and IP addresses. Rarely is that the complete list of everything collected, though.

Demographic information such as gender, age, income, or marital status are also stored, as well as consumer behavior data including customers’ interests and purchase history. The data collected can vary based on the party providing website analytics or processing, for example. Customers need to be given the full scope of the information they’re providing.

• How is the data collected? From a customer’s perspective, it’s not always easy to know when their data is being collected. Filling out a form to pay for a product or signing up for a newsletter is fairly obvious, but data is often collected in ways that aren’t as noticeable.

For instance, cookies tracking a customer via their browser aren’t exactly easy to detect. Explain all the ways customer data is collected so they know what to expect.

• Where is the data used? Many business websites are connected to third parties that collect customer data in exchange for analytics. Some customer data is sold to business partners. How or where customer data is used is knowledge that needs to be shared.

• How can customers manage their data?

Customers should not feel powerless when it comes to the collection of their data. Provide a clear opportunity for customers to opt out of having their browsing data collected. Extend help with passwords changes, mailing list unsubscribes, account closures and complaint submissions should something go wrong.

Share how customers have control over what’s collected.

• How is the data protected? Provide only a high-level overview of the security measures taken to protect customer data. Going into too much detail within a public-facing privacy policy can put protocols at risk.

Remember: it’s important to keep information easily understandable.

The above column was provided by the Better Business Bureau. For more information on data privacy policies or to find resources for improving your business’s cybersecurity approach, visit BBB.org.