Kalley May set out to enhance the Mihelish Softball Fields' conditions and appearance as a way of giving back to the community that shaped her since third grade.

“This field has become a part of me, and my softball journey made me the person I am today,” May said. “When people heard about my Gold Award project, they were eager to support my idea.”

May stated that Marks Lumber donated wood for the Varsity field backstops, while Home Depot gave some wood for the JV field and discounted the rest of the materials. Helena Sand and Gravel donated gravel for the improved walkway around the dugout and bleachers.

The project improved the durability of the field fixtures, reduced maintenance, and enhanced their appearance. Upgrades included replacing wooden backstops with weatherproofed boards, creating a border around the bleachers to minimize future maintenance costs, and repairing batting cage nets by mending many holes.

“It was an honor to be able to give back to the Bengal community and softball program,” May said. “The goal of this project was sustainability and promote longevity.”

The improvements will extend fixtures' usability and durability, reduce groundskeeping costs, and sustain the softball fields' cleaner and more attractive appearance.

“I've always loved community service and giving back to others,” May said.

In middle school, May earned the silver and bronze awards by creating a community library in front of the Frozen Moose. She wanted others to be able to take or leave a book for others to enjoy. In addition, May painted all the bathroom stalls at Rossiter Elementary School with princess crowns and astronaut helmets.

The Gold Award program for high school girls encourages them to develop and implement innovative solutions to issues in their communities and beyond.

May has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten, and by achieving her Gold Award, she is now a lifetime member. The Girl Scout Gold Award is a Girl Scout's highest achievement.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Kalley, are changing the world today—their ingenuity enables them to meaningfully address some of the most pressing issues facing their communities and the world,” said Briana Rickman, the Director of Fund Development for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.

Rickman said Gold Award Girl Scouts become world changers, role models, and real-life heroes by addressing the root cause of problems and leading a team to success. They're also strong candidates for college, scholarships, competitive internships, and exciting careers.

May is attending Montana State University this fall to study architecture and interior design. She plans to continue girl scouts by attending national gatherings and one day have her own troop.