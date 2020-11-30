Local briefs

Carroll's Dani Wagner earns Frontier POW award
WHITEFISH, Mont., Nov. 30, 2020 – Dani Wagner of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Wagner is a 5-foot-9 senior from Havre, Mont.
No. 20 Carroll College won two games at their Thanksgiving Classic tournament. The Saints beat Valley City State (N.D.) 69-32 and (RV) Lewis-Clark State 99-48.
Wagner averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game. She was 11 of 19 (58 percent) from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Against Lewis-Clark, Wager hit 6 of 8 3-pt field goals for a career best in a single game.
Carroll women's basketball game vs. Oregon State canceled due to COVID-19
The No. 20-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints women's basketball team's exhibition against Oregon State has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Saints (5-0) were scheduled to play the Beavers at 7 p.m. MST on Monday evening.
- Carroll sports information
Dupree, Sheridan top SGL senior bowlers
Marlene Dupree and EJ Sheridan bowled the high games during Sleeping Giant Lanes senior womens and mens leagues, with scores of 234 and 236, respectively. The next best senior womens' game was Larianne Murphy's 171, while Ron and Bernie Briggeman rolled a 234 and 233 on the mens' side.
In the men's open, Randy Wood shot a 273 game, ahead of Mike Reed's 267, a 259 by Tom Sroczyk, and Jim Howes at 258. Jeff Beck posted the high series at 677, followed by Reed, Shawn Jacobs and Ryan Funk, with 676 apiece.
Caitlyn Murphy rolled the best open womens' game, with a 217, followed by Lacey Keech and Katie Eslick, at 216 and 213. The top series belonged to Danielle Bolan (605) and Murphy (586).
- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record
