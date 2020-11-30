Local briefs

Carroll's Dani Wagner earns Frontier POW award

WHITEFISH, Mont., Nov. 30, 2020 – Dani Wagner of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Wagner is a 5-foot-9 senior from Havre, Mont.

No. 20 Carroll College won two games at their Thanksgiving Classic tournament. The Saints beat Valley City State (N.D.) 69-32 and (RV) Lewis-Clark State 99-48.

Wagner averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game. She was 11 of 19 (58 percent) from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Against Lewis-Clark, Wager hit 6 of 8 3-pt field goals for a career best in a single game.

Carroll women's basketball game vs. Oregon State canceled due to COVID-19

The No. 20-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints women's basketball team's exhibition against Oregon State has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The Saints (5-0) were scheduled to play the Beavers at 7 p.m. MST on Monday evening.

- Carroll sports information

