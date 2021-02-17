Local briefs

The Bulldogs saw a balanced scoring attack led by Gavin Vandenacre build a 24-8 first quarter lead. Trey Hoveland scored eight of his 10 points in the quarter, while Vandenacre tossed in six of his game-high 15 in the frame.

Whitehall would battle back to cut the lead to 34-31 by the end of the third quarter, but the rally ran out of steam in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs connected on 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to hold off the Trojans.

Ryan Racht joined Vandenacre and Hoveland in double-digit scoring with 13 points. Vandenacre snared nine rebounds, while Aaron Geisser had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The Townsend girls hung tough with Whitehall for two quarters, but couldn't overcome a rough third quarter in falling to the Trojans 56-24.

The Bulldogs found themselves down just one point after the first quarter as Kadyn Braaten knocked down a pair of shots en route to a team-high seven points, which she shared with Trinity Wilson. Kennedy Vogl had seven rebounds and Charlotte grabbed six boards.

Townsend managed just ten second half points as a balanced Whitehall scoring attack led by Jada Clarkson's 12 points was too much to overcome. Four other Trojans scored eight points or more, while Maxine Hoagland hauled down seven rebounds.

