Local briefs

Jefferson girls knock off No. 8 Anaconda
For the second straight game the Jefferson Panthers took down the No. 8 ranked team in the 406MTsports.com Class B girls basketball rankings when they defeated the Anaconda Copperheads 58-45 Tuesday night in Boulder.
The Panthers were boosted by a spirited defensive effort as they kept Anaconda to just eight third quarter points led by senior point guard Sam Zody, who held stalwart Copperhead' guard Sami Johnson to just six points. Zody also came through on the offensive end when she connected on a pair of free throws late in the game to quell an Anaconda comeback attempt.
Jefferson ran out to a 50-32 lead going into the final frame. The 45 points is the lowest point total of the season for the Copperheads. Jefferson beat, then No. 8, Whitehall last Friday.
The Panthers never trailed after the first quarter as they picked up their third straight win to move to 9-4 overall on the season. The Panthers got 23 points from Rachel Van Blaricom and 16 from Dakota Edmisten.
Townsend splits hoop games with Whitehall
The Townsend boys rode a hot start to a 50-40 win over the Whitehall Trojans in a District 5B game in Whitehall Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs saw a balanced scoring attack led by Gavin Vandenacre build a 24-8 first quarter lead. Trey Hoveland scored eight of his 10 points in the quarter, while Vandenacre tossed in six of his game-high 15 in the frame.
Whitehall would battle back to cut the lead to 34-31 by the end of the third quarter, but the rally ran out of steam in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs connected on 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to hold off the Trojans.
Ryan Racht joined Vandenacre and Hoveland in double-digit scoring with 13 points. Vandenacre snared nine rebounds, while Aaron Geisser had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
The Townsend girls hung tough with Whitehall for two quarters, but couldn't overcome a rough third quarter in falling to the Trojans 56-24.
The Bulldogs found themselves down just one point after the first quarter as Kadyn Braaten knocked down a pair of shots en route to a team-high seven points, which she shared with Trinity Wilson. Kennedy Vogl had seven rebounds and Charlotte grabbed six boards.
Townsend managed just ten second half points as a balanced Whitehall scoring attack led by Jada Clarkson's 12 points was too much to overcome. Four other Trojans scored eight points or more, while Maxine Hoagland hauled down seven rebounds.