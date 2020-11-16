Local briefs

Murphy, Sroczyk bowl top games

Caitlyn Murphy posted the high scores in the womens bowling league at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, firing a 245 game and a 628 series. Mickey Edgar and Heather Noel rolled games of 233 and 229, respectively, while Jenny Chambers shot a 577 series.

On the mens side, Tom Sroczyk rolled a 278 game, followed by Walt Blatherwick's 268, a 267 by Darrin Newman, and Derek Flinders at 265. Vince Saccheri produced a 713 series, ahead of Sroczyk with a 707 and Shawn Jacobs' 699.

Tom Reynolds paced the seniors division, shooting a 277, followed by EJ Sheridan and Jay Redfern, with 225 and 223. The high womens efforts belonged to Deb Raymond at 211 and a 171 from Perrie White.

- Curt Synness, For the Independent Record

Saints' Campbell is Frontier men's hoops POW

Shamrock Campbell of Carroll College was selected the Frontier Conference's Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Campbell is a 6-foot-1 junior guard from Spokane, Wash.