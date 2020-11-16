 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs
0 comments

Local briefs

  • 0

Murphy, Sroczyk bowl top games

Caitlyn Murphy posted the high scores in the womens bowling league at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, firing a 245 game and a 628 series. Mickey Edgar and Heather Noel rolled games of 233 and 229, respectively, while Jenny Chambers shot a 577 series.

On the mens side, Tom Sroczyk rolled a 278 game, followed by Walt Blatherwick's 268, a 267 by Darrin Newman, and Derek Flinders at 265. Vince Saccheri produced a 713 series, ahead of Sroczyk with a 707 and Shawn Jacobs' 699.

Tom Reynolds paced the seniors division, shooting a 277, followed by EJ Sheridan and Jay Redfern, with 225 and 223. The high womens efforts belonged to Deb Raymond at 211 and a 171 from Perrie White.

- Curt Synness, For the Independent Record

Saints' Campbell is Frontier men's hoops POW

Shamrock Campbell of Carroll College was selected the Frontier Conference's Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Campbell is a 6-foot-1 junior guard from Spokane, Wash.

No. 21 Carroll opened the regular season with a split at the Isreal-Strong Classic hosted by Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D. The Saints beat Presentation 80-41 and lost to No. 7 Morningside 81-59.

Campbell averaged 18 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal per game. He was 13 of 25 from the field (52 percent) including 10 of 17, 3-point (59 percent).

His 23 points against Morningside was a career high.

- Carroll College sports information

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News