Local briefs

Bolan rolls 277 at SGL

Danielle Bolan bowled the top womens' scores at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, shooting a 277 game and a 635 series. Next came Laura Whale with a 234, and Caitlyn Murphy at 224 and 624.

On the mens' side, Tony Woodward fired a 268, followed by Brady Kirkeby with 265, Jim Howes' 263, and a 259 by Eric Groth. Tom Sroczyk fired a 717 series, ahead of Derek Flinders (711) and Kevin Lindgren (703).

Tom Reynolds and Jay Redfern bowled the best senior games, each with a 225, while the women were led by Marlene Dupree and Perrie White, at 188 and 158.

- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record

Pickens is Frontier hoops player of the week

Jamie Pickens of Carroll College is the Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Pickens is a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward from Helena, Mont.

No. 6 Carroll stayed unbeaten in Frontier Conference play with a 75-60 road win over Montana Tech.