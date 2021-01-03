Local briefs

Jefferson boys rout Choteau in home opener

Joey Visser and Trent McMaster combined for 55 points as the Jefferson Panthers ran away from Choteau 88-49 Saturday in Boulder.

Jake Genger snagged 16 rebounds to go along with eight points for the Panthers, who grabbed 55 rebounds as a team. Visser had 21 first half points and was 7 for 10 from the free throw line.

Tony Daley scored 22 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 13 from Henry Boeler.

The Panthers had a tough time from outside, but more than made up for that by getting inside and connecting on 29 of their 51 two-point shots.

Van Blaricom puts on a show as Jefferson girls win home opener

Rachel Van Blaricom rolled to 37 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to lead Jefferson to a season-opening 76-61 win over the Choteau Bulldogs Saturday night in Boulder.

The 37 points shattered a school record of 32 points held by three other players - Karmen McEachern, Lynnsey Parsons, and Aubrie McMaster.