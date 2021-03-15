Local Briefs - Blatherwick bowls perfect game

Jenny Thiel notched the best womens' score, at 215, ahead of Kyle Semenza (193), Dawn Barnes (192), Dawn North (185), Grace David (182), Perrie White (181), Sue Kearns (179), Betty Kercher (177) and Sylvia Bailey (176).

In the youth leagues, the junior girls were led by Hailey Hess, Jordan Bourquin, Karina Haight and Jayden Dupler. Atop the bantam girls' list were Whitley Orth, Briahnna Whitaker, Rozalyn Almending and Chrysantha Rae.

On the guys' side, Jaret Lindgren paced the juniors, followed by Christian Clack, Dayten Groth and Alexander Blacerzak; while the top bantams marks belonged to Weston Sampson, Conrad Groth, Cameron Runnion and Asher Bomar.

- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record

Carroll's Burgess, Abraham are Frontier Offensive POWs

WHITEFISH, Mont. -- Carroll College Running Back Matthew Burgess has been named Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week after the Saints' opening weekend victory at Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.

Burgess, a 5-foot-11, 195 lbs sophomore from Junction City, Ore., put up 146 rushing yards and 121 receiving yards, as well as a receiving touchdown, to help lead the Saints earn their first win of the season.