Local brief

Jefferson boys win, girls fall against Sweet Grass

The Jefferson Panthers boys got off to a good start in their conference slate with a 68-48 win over the Sweet Grass Sheepherders Saturday night in Boulder.

Junior Trent McMaster went off for 21 points to lead the Panthers in the scoring column. Joey Visser tossed in 17 and Tyler Harrington added 12. Codee Methus had 12 to lead Sweet Grass.

Harrington also had six assists and Jake Genger pulled down 14 rebounds for Jefferson.

The girls struggled from the field as they hit just 28 percent of their shots as Sweet Grass, a semi-finalist at state last year, rolled to a 62-32 win.

Jefferson also had a hard time keeping possession of the ball as they turned it over 25 times to just just eight for the Sheepherders, who hit on 40 percent of their shots.

Jefferson was led by Dakota Edmiston's 16 points. Sweet Grass got 21 points from sophomore Bailey Finn. Hailey Brandon and Emily Cooley added 14 and 11, respectively. The Sheepherders connected on eight of nine free throws.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0