Local brief
Local brief

Murphy bowls 662 series at Sleeping Giant Lanes

Caitlyn Murphy fired the high womens' scores at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, with a 245 game and a 662 series. She was followed by Barb Sheridan and Gracie Beto, with 235 and 224, and a 585 series by Terri Johnson.

On the mens' side, Shawn Jacobs shot 289 and 748, ahead of Rick Weston's 277, and a 720 by Tom Sroczyk. Kevin Lindgren and Levi Jester bowled games of 276 and 259, while Lindgren fired a series of 686.

Keith Kramlick bowled a 223 in the seniors division, followed by Bruce McMaster's 195. The senior women were paced by Jeannie Pullin (191) and Marlene Dupree (179).

- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record

