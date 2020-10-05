Local brief

Fighting Saints women 2nd, men 4th at Battlin' Bears Invite

The Carroll College Fighting Saints women's golf team finished second while the men were fourth at the Battlin' Bears Invitational at Yegen Golf Club on Sunday in Billings, Montana.

It was the final conference regular season event for the Saints. The teams' conference tournament is scheduled for April 19-22 in Eagle, Idaho.

The Carroll women shot 349 to finish second to Rocky Mountain College, which shot 332.

Rocky's Amanda Conner won the tournament with an 84.

Saints junior Caroline Hobson tied for second with an 81, leading the Saints' crew on the day.

"Caroline was determined this week to play well and she delivered," Saints coach Bennett Macintyre said. "Our women's team was second place as a team all fall and we will look to improve and close the gap at the top as we move to winter and spring."

Katie Fagg shot an 85 to place sixth, while Weslee Nehl carded an 87.

Echo Anderson fired a 86, while Sydnee Nowlen shot a 97 and Makenzie Roward recorded a 99 to round out the Saints' scoring.