Local brief

Jacobs bowls 756 series

The high series at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week was a 756, performed by Shawn Jacobs, followed by Eric Groth's 724, and a 700 by Kevin Lindgren.

Groth posted the top game at 278, ahead of Patrick McCann (268), Jacobs (267) and Troy Gustovich (258). On the womens' side, Barb Sheridan fired a 244 game, while Chine Strobel and Terri Johnson each rolled 235s. Valerie Balcerzak and Lindsey Haines performed the best series, shooting 683 and 672.

In the senior divisions, Tom Reynolds ripped off a 243, ahead of EJ Sheridan (232) and Ronnie Gimnich (231). The top two women were Marlene Dupree (183) and Perrie White (176).

- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record

