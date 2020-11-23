Local brief

Bolan, McDowell bowl high series at SGL

Danielle Bolan and Chad McDowell bowled the high series at Sleeping Giant Lanes, with scores of 586 and 729, respectively. Bolan also posted the top womens' game with a 225.

The best mens games were turned in by Vince Saccheri and Matt Gluth, each at 268; Larry Anderson's 267; and Shawn Jacobs and Miles Lavigne, both with 266s. Shawn Jacobs and Ryan Funk rolled a 701 and 682 series. On the women's side, following Bolan were Nicole Anderson with a 222 game, and Caitlyn Murphy's 217. Valerie Balcerzak had a 560 series.

The top senior's games belonged to Bernie and Ron Briggeman, both with 235s, Bruce McMaster's 233, and a 232 by Keith Kramlick. Debbie Biegel (184) and Betty Kercher (171) were high for the women.

- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record

