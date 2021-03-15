Local Brief

Blatherwick bowls perfect 300 game
Walt Blatherwick bowled the first perfect 300 game of the league's season at Sleeping Giant Lanes bowling alley recently. The best series over the past month was performed by Shawn Jacobs, who fired a 777, which was highlighted by a 296 game.
Other top men's league scores were turned in by Mike Hess (298), George Cotton (279 game, 756 series), Tom Sroczyk (275-746), Kaiden Hess (700 series), Josh Starkel (276), Derek Flinders (268), EJ Sheridan (267) and Howard Reed (267-674).
Also, Nick Harris (263), Richard Lockey (259), Jason Miller (258-710), Kevin Lindgren (258-692), Landon Dargan (257), Scott Stoner (679), Troy Gustovich (678), Jim Howes (666), Jayden Moyes (255), Keith Noem (238).
On the womens' side, Nancy Collick fired the highest game recently, with a 258, while Danielle Bolan's 680 was the top series.
Other high marks belonged to Bolan (249 game), Terry Spring (632 series), Caitlyn Murphy (249-622), Stephanie Williams (246), Jenny Chambers (242-611), Jenna Austad (224), Gracie Beto (214), Katie Eslick (214), Jackie Huff (214), Valerie Balcerzak (214), Dotti Rinabarger (213), Laura Whale (211), Jenna Austad (211), Terri Johnson (210) and Kendra Komeotis (577).
In the senior mens' division, Shane Mosier and EJ Sheridan tied for the high game, with 242s. They were followed by Tom Reynolds (226), Bruce McMaster (223), Keith Kramlick (223), Jay Redfern (218), Bernie Briggeman (211), Ben Rogers (203) and Bill Hrouda (203).
Jenny Thiel notched the best womens' score, at 215, ahead of Kyle Semenza (193), Dawn Barnes (192), Dawn North (185), Grace David (182), Perrie White (181), Sue Kearns (179), Betty Kercher (177) and Sylvia Bailey (176).
In the youth leagues, the junior girls were led by Hailey Hess, Jordan Bourquin, Karina Haight and Jayden Dupler. Atop the bantam girls' list were Whitley Orth, Briahnna Whitaker, Rozalyn Almending and Chrysantha Rae.
On the guys' side, Jaret Lindgren paced the juniors, followed by Christian Clack, Dayten Groth and Alexander Blacerzak; while the top bantams marks belonged to Weston Sampson, Conrad Groth, Cameron Runnion and Asher Bomar.
- Curt Synness, for the Independent Record