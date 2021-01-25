Local brief

Jefferson girls split a pair of hoop games

The Jefferson High Panthers won one and lost one over the weekend as they fell to the hot-shooting Whitehall Trojans 71-58 Friday before breaking loose against the Manhattan Tiger on Saturday for a 54-42 win.

Whitehall's Jada Clarkson connected on all four of her 3-point attempts as the Trojans connected on nine treys in the game. The Trojans built a 63-37 lead over three quarters before the Panthers closed the gap behind 15 fourth quarter points by Rachel Van Blaircom, who finished with 27. Cia Stuber chipped in with nine. Sam Zody had four points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Panthers had a tough time getting going against Manhattan, but Grace Alexander sparked a 14-4 run by taking a charge and hitting a 3-pointer that took them from an 8-3 deficit early in the second quarter to a 17-12 lead. They never looked back building an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Dakota Edminsten led the way for Jefferson with 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. She connected on 9 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Van Blaricom added 13, but also had 12 rebounds, eight assists, six steals and drew two charges.