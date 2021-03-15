Local Brief - Blatherwick bowls perfect game

Blatherwick bowls perfect 300 game

Walt Blatherwick bowled the first perfect 300 game of the league's season at Sleeping Giant Lanes bowling alley recently. The best series over the past month was performed by Shawn Jacobs, who fired a 777, which was highlighted by a 296 game.

Other top men's league scores were turned in by Mike Hess (298), George Cotton (279 game, 756 series), Tom Sroczyk (275-746), Kaiden Hess (700 series), Josh Starkel (276), Derek Flinders (268), EJ Sheridan (267) and Howard Reed (267-674).

Also, Nick Harris (263), Richard Lockey (259), Jason Miller (258-710), Kevin Lindgren (258-692), Landon Dargan (257), Scott Stoner (679), Troy Gustovich (678), Jim Howes (666), Jayden Moyes (255), Keith Noem (238).

On the womens' side, Nancy Collick fired the highest game recently, with a 258, while Danielle Bolan's 680 was the top series.

Other high marks belonged to Bolan (249 game), Terry Spring (632 series), Caitlyn Murphy (249-622), Stephanie Williams (246), Jenny Chambers (242-611), Jenna Austad (224), Gracie Beto (214), Katie Eslick (214), Jackie Huff (214), Valerie Balcerzak (214), Dotti Rinabarger (213), Laura Whale (211), Jenna Austad (211), Terri Johnson (210) and Kendra Komeotis (577).