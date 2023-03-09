Just when folks think life can’t get any more absurd – the Montana Legislature rolls into town to prove them wrong.

“Saturday Night Live in Helena” cast members have been breathlessly awaiting to see just what mischief has been wrought in recent weeks at the Capitol – so it can be justly rewarded in this year’s comedy skits.

For more than 40 years, Helenans have always found something to laugh about when the Legislature’s in town.

And SNL cast report this year didn’t disappoint.

After having to sit out the session two years ago for COVID, SNL is roaring back to life with some familiar faces and a whole new lineup of fresh ones.

If you go... What: “Saturday Night Live in Helena” When: 7:30 p.m. nightly from Wednesday, March 15, through Saturday, March 18 Where: The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing Cost: $25 Contact: Call 406-443-0287 or online athttps://themyrnaloy.com/,

One bill that caught their admiring eye was HB234 “An Act Revising Laws Regarding the Public Display or Dissemination of Obscene Material to Minors.”

Local playwright Ross Peter Nelson took on the daunting challenge.

In his chilling video documentary, we learn that the Office of Public Instruction has burrowed its headquarters NORAD-style deep into the base of Mount Helena, where it can swiftly deploy troops and police officers to enforce even the smallest attempt at an obscenity.

All are on the alert to aid OPI Director Elsie Arntzen with her pledge to “stamp out filth.”

Among the first culprits nailed is Missoula grade school librarian Susan Hastings for having the audacity to read “Green Eggs and Ham” to her young charges, including certain “suggestive” lines about doing things “in the dark.”

Things got even worse for long-shuttered Placer School near Radersburg, where OPI – using state-of-the-art detection equipment – smoked out a secreted copy of “The Scarlet Letter” beneath the floorboards.

But that’s peanuts compared to the perps that Drag-Net will uncover while enforcing HB359, a bill to ban drag shows.

Detective Joe Friday (played by Pam Ponich– Oh, oh - she’s dressed as a guy)is in hot pursuit of miscreants promoting anything anywhere involving cross-dressing.

What if those arrested are in the middle of teaching an English class about classic comedies like “Mrs. Doubtfire”?

“Just the facts, Maam,” snaps Friday, as he (or maybe she) handcuffs the teacher (Marisa Diaz-Waian).

“Tell it to the judge!”

And Friday’s not about to turn the other way, when sent to Touchmark Senior Living to haul off a hapless grandpa (Tim Holmes).

His crime? Showing old Milton Berle comedies to his grandkid?

Gramps claims they were forced to do it to avoid all the Viagra ads on TV.

But it turns out “Uncle Miltie” once “graced the cover of a 1949 Newsweek magazine … dolled up like Carmen Miranda” AND was known to dress up in flamboyant dresses, wigs and fruit-studded hats!

Never fear, your vigilant legislators are here.

After one of their party leaders decried the Montana Constitution as a “socialist rag,” the legislators got busy and quickly drafted 60 constitutional amendments.

In response to this fervor, SNL writers stepped up with not just one, but three songs calling out this unprecedented burst of Constitution-amending zealotry.

One song by former members of the Montana Logging and Ballet Company debuted recently at a Capitol rally.

Sung to the tune of “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Constitution Trash” features snappy lyrics like “To solve the problems we don’t have, they’ll trash the Constitution,” accompanied by ominous waving of scissors the size of pruning shears.

This ditty will go head-to-head with two other SNL song entries, and the audience, using an applause-o-meter, gets to choose the winner of the much-coveted Myrnie Award.

It’s not just Helena’s Capitol in this year’s limelight, or maybe spotlight.

“We are just looking at all the things that are going on in our country, our culture, our state and community to see if we can find a way to laugh together about it,” said director Randy Furhrmann.

Mayor Wilmot Collins takes a star turn in a PSA, “Ice Capades,” warning about Helena’s icy dangers and showing citizens’ hilarious attempts to cope with it.

Be prepared to be awed when you see how these innovators have cleverly outwitted the luge conditions lurking in our alleys and on our sidewalks.

This year they’ve really upped their game over mere yak trax.

Here’s your opportunity for tips on how to up yours too, plus helpful hints on learning the “ice ax self-arrest position.”

Beware! Make sure you know where your ice ax is pointed!

Some special guests are dropping by – local favorite comic and former SNL director, Mokey McNeilly visits a couple nights, as well as cast members from the Virginia City Brewery Follies on March 17 and 18.

“And there’s a very special guest,” said Furhrmann. “Jesus will be making an appearance.” Rumor has it, more than one appearance. Or maybe it was more than one Jesus?

Altogether there are about 25 different bits, between songs, sketches and other acts.

Among them is musician John Moore, who returns this year with not only some very clever songs, but also several skits and appears in the cast.

While he won’t be in drag, he promises, “I will be pregnant.”

Other soon-to-be-popular SNL features are the debut of the “Space Laser Corps” and the “Antique Roadkill” show, as well as a close look at the oh-so-popular “Yellowstone” TV craze that’s swept the country, trampling Montana with “Yellowstone” wannabes.

Per usual, there will be the popular mind-twisting spoonerisms by Ian Marquand closing the show.

It’s Furhrmann’s hope that people laugh and “sit back and feel kind of lighter…and maybe get a new perspective on what we’ve been through as a culture.”

Tickets are $25 and available online athttps://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.