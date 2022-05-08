Lisa McMahon, St. Peter's Health

Years of service: 33

Current position: Nurse in the Women’s and Children’s Center

Why did you become a nurse?

That’s not a very glamorous story. I went to Carroll College and I had to study too hard. I was in pre-med and I had to study 10 times as hard as everybody else and I wasn’t going to make it, so all my credits transferred and I stumbled into nursing on accident. What I would tell you is I’m so thankful that I did and I would choose that if I could do it all over again. I would choose to do this career again.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

There’s so many. I get to put two feet on the ground in the morning and be part of somebody’s miracle. And we know through the research that people remember the births of their children for their entire lives. So all of them are quite memorable. They’re quite amazing. Some of the harder circumstances are probably some of the most memorable -- where the outcomes aren’t what you would expect. They definitely leave an imprint. It’s a different type of nursing but all very important.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I think to be the most empathetic and the least judgmental and to go in with such an open and loving mind. I always tell people you love them for 12 hours at a time.

What is the best advice you can give?

I think you have to stay curious. You have to be a lifelong learner and strive for that every day. You have to read and keep yourself updated and just stay curious.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

It has been harder for many other nurses. It’s been much more difficult than for me. I think we have to really pay attention to what’s happening and really make sure that we’re mindful of what’s happening to our youth, your young nurses and our patients. And really just try to improve health care. We can do it one nurse at a time. One patient at a time.

Any final thoughts?

I think it is one of the best opportunities somebody could have. It’s hard work. I think we have to focus on our young people like I said. I think we really have to cultivate their learning and mentorship. And I learn so much from them as well.

Nominated by Orpha Smigaj

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0