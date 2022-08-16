Lincoln woman charged with 4th DUI

A 47-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with her fourth DUI, a felony, after her vehicle was reportedly swerving and showing inconsistency in speed.

On Aug. 12, law enforcement received a call about a vehicle that did not maintain speed, was swerving into oncoming traffic, and was veering off the shoulder of the roadway.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling west on Canyon Ferry Road. It was located near the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Jimtown Road. The deputy observed the vehicle to be traveling slowly and on the shoulder of the road, over the fog line and partially off the asphalt.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle increased its speed significantly before slowing down again. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near the entrance to Court Sheriff Campground. The deputy activated his emergency lights, and the vehicle pulled into the campground, slowed down, and then released its breaks and drove into a “white decorative rock” which stopped it.

Kelly Kuntz was driving the vehicle, and she exited unprompted upon stopping to try and speak with the deputy. The deputy detected a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Kuntz’s breath. Kuntz told the deputy that she had consumed only one White Claw (alcoholic beverage) in Helena.

The deputy asked Kuntz where she was going and she told him Beaver Creek, which was nowhere near her current location, said authorities. The deputy asked Kuntz if she knew where she was, and she told him that she did. The deputy asked Kuntz where she was, and she told him that she did not know, according to court reports.

The deputy conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), which indicated clues of impairment.

Kuntz refused to provide a breath sample twice. Her criminal history report shows three prior convictions for DUI. A search warrant was granted for a sample of Kuntz’s blood.

Kuntz was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 12.