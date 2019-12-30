Seven lives were lost on Lincoln Road within a three-month span in 2015, which was believed to be one of the worst series of fatalities in local history.
By comparison, Lincoln Road had no deadly crashes in 2014, two in 2013 and one in 2012.
Authorities said the roadway itself was not to blame for the deadly wrecks, which resulted from a variety of causes.
However, several improvements to the road were planned, including one roundabout at Lincoln Road and Green Meadow and another one at Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue.
