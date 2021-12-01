Lincoln man charged with strangling partner

A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been accused of strangling his partner and threatening her with a gun.

Tristan Ray Leppink is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Nov. 29, law enforcement was dispatched to East Custer Avenue. The victim told a deputy she was inside her residence with the defendant for approximately an hour prior to her 911 call.

Leppink is accused of placing the victim in a choke-hold and squeezing her throat. The victim said she was unable to breathe for approximately five seconds before he let go of her.

The victim said she left in her vehicle, and the defendant followed her to a gas station. The defendant allegedly hit his hands and head against the driver's side window of the victim's vehicle, and she refused to roll it down.

The defendant allegedly pointed toward a firearm and said "don't make me."

According to court documents, the defendant exited the area when EMS arrived. A deputy attempted to call the defendant, who would not answer his phone.

The defendant was later located by deputies. He admitted to placing the victim in a choke-hold and hitting his hands and head against the window. The defendant also admitted that any reasonable person would be afraid of his actions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

