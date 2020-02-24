Lincoln man charged with strangling partner

A 50-year-old Lincoln man is accused of breaking into the residence of his intimate partner and strangling her.

A Lewis and Clark County deputy sheriff responded to a 911 call on the 400 block of Stemple Pass Road at about 6 p.m. Feb 18 and made contact with the female victim.

The victim stated George Eugene Pryor kicked down her front door and choked her, according to the deputy's affidavit.

According to the report, Pryor had been arguing with the victim, who told him to leave. The victim claimed Pryor threw her on the couch, pressed his knee into her chest and pressed down on her face and throat.

The victim told the deputy that the force had bloodied the inside of her lower lip and caused a tooth to become loose. The deputy noted in the report that the victim had visible redness on her throat and injuries to her face and shoulder area.

Pryor fled the scene before the deputy arrived. He was eventually located and told the deputy he was acting in self defense "due to the Victim attacking him," the report noted. Pryor also admitted to kicking down the door "because he got locked out."

A review of Pryor's criminal history found no prior convictions for partner or family member assault or strangulation.