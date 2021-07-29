Lincoln man charged with strangling partner

A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his partner.

Jake William Soelter is charged with felony strangulation of a partner/family member and misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense).

On July 24, the defendant called 911 and reported his partner was damaging his camping equipment and other property.

The victim said the defendant tackled her to the ground during an argument and applied a significant amount of pressure to her neck, choking her. She said the defendant tackled her again, causing injury to her right hip.

The deputy observed injuries that were consistent with her story.

The defendant had no prior convictions for PFMA or strangulation.

