Lincoln man charged with felony stalking

A 21-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with felony stalking the families of law enforcement.

Devon Cossey Wagers is charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor stalking.

On Feb. 12, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Lincoln where the driver, identified as the defendant, was driving despite a suspended license. The defendant reportedly got angry with the deputy, accusing the deputy of harassment. Court documents note that the defendant had previously made threats to this deputy and other deputies and their families. Due to these threats, an order of protection was issued for Wagers to stay away from law enforcement officers unless in an emergency situation, or if they make contact for legal purposes.

Shortly after the traffic stop, the deputy received a phone call from his spouse stating the defendant was slowly driving by their home with his windows down and music playing loudly. The deputy's spouse said that Wagers had driven to the end of the street and parked at a local church where he could observe their home. He reportedly sat there for some time. He then drove very slowly past the house again. The spouse advised her fear and concern for their family's safety.