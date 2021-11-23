Lincoln man charged with evidence tampering

A 38-year-old Lincoln man is accused of trying to dispose of a firearm used in an assault.

John Merle Martinson is charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

On Nov. 8, a deputy was made aware of an assault with a weapon involving a firearm that occurred in Lincoln. The defendant was identified as a witness to that crime.

The following day, the defendant was arrested on a separate charge and transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Two deputies met with the defendant to interview him about both incidents.

The defendant advised he had witnessed the assault in question, in which a firearm was presented and discharged.

The defendant said he took the gun, drove out of town and disposed of the firearm on a remote road. He said he didn't want any of the involved parties getting in trouble.

