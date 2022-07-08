Lincoln man charged with DUI and criminal endangerment

A 47-year-old Lincoln man was charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor driving under the influence, first offense.

Samuel Porter Nickol was pulled over on July 1. Nickol was driving on the wrong side of the road on Highway 200, officials reported.

Upon being pulled over, Nickol immediately exited his vehicle. He was staggering, his speech was slurred and loud, his eyes were bloodshot, and there was a strong scent of alcohol coming from him, according to the arrest affidavit filed on Tuesday in Justice Court of Helena.

Nickol denied driving on the wrong side of the road. He refused a preliminary breath test, and he did not consent to a blood draw.

The officer took Nickol into the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on July 2 and suspended Nickol’s driver’s license.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.