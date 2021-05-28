Lincoln man accused of trying to run over neighbor

A 52-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over his neighbor over a financial dispute.

George Eugene Pryor is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On May 10, a Lincoln resident reported that the defendant had used his Mazda in an attempt to run her over near her home. The victim said she has known the defendant for some time and had previously sold him a snowmobile.

The victim told deputies that the defendant thinks she owes him money because of that deal. She also showed a photo she took from the day prior, which shows the defendant parked about 30 yards away from her camper.

She said that after he arrived that afternoon, she walked in front of the camper and yelled at him to ask why he was bugging her. She said that when he started to leave, she yelled once again, and he hit the brakes and put the vehicle in reverse, allegedly driving straight toward her.

Court documents state the victim claimed to have jumped out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being hit. She claimed to have injured her wrists when she hit the ground, leading to an ambulance coming to assist her.

Two witnesses corroborated the victim's story.