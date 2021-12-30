Lincoln man accused of strangling partner

A 40-year-old Lincoln man has been accused of strangling his partner.

David Allen Ward is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On Dec. 27, law enforcement responded to North Fourth Street in Lincoln for reports of a domestic disturbance. The victim called dispatch to report that she had been strangled by the defendant and lost consciousness.

A deputy arrived on the scene and was greeted by the victim. The victim told deputies the defendant was still inside the home. After separating the victim and defendant into separate rooms, the deputy discovered there is a no-contact order in place between the parties. The victim said she had been living with the defendant since Dec. 3.

Court documents state the victim had visible injuries on the right side of her neck and shoulder. The victim said the defendant had wrapped his arm around her neck and squeezed until she became unconscious. The injuries were reportedly consistent with her statement.

The victim said she ran from the home after regaining consciousness. She said she hid outside and believed the defendant would kill her.

The victim said she tricked the defendant into coming outside and then went inside, locking him out. When the victim got back inside, he allegedly came after her with a power saw.

Court records say the defendant did not have any injuries, but had visible red marks on his neck, where the victim reportedly pinched him. The defendant said he choked the victim in self defense because she "came into the house and began throwing items at him."

The defendant denied the victim had been living with him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.