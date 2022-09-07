Lincoln man accused of breaking into home

A 43-year-old man from Lincoln is being charged with felony burglary and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after allegedly breaking into his partner’s house and breaking her phone.

On Aug. 29, a deputy was dispatched for a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

Jason Michael Martinson left the scene by vehicle. The deputy drove by Martinson’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to speak with him.

Martinson told authorities he got into an argument with his partner. He said he broke into the bathroom where his partner was hiding and took her phone. He said he threw the phone into the yard to prevent her from taking videos and then left, said officials.

The deputy detained Martinson and drove to the address to speak with his partner. She stated that Martinson tried to come inside her house through the back door that was locked. She locked it because they had argued earlier, according to court reports.

She said she asked Martinson to leave and thought he had left. She said she heard someone break in through the front door and try to get into the bathroom, which was locked.

Court records say Martinson broke the door to gain entry, and the door hit his partner, causing her mild pain. She said she feared Martinson would cause more pain upon entry, but he allegedly took her phone and threw it outside, cracking the screen.

According to court documents, the phone contained a video of Martinson's partner asking him to leave before she went into the bathroom. She also had another video of Martinson breaking into the bathroom, said authorities.

Martinson was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.