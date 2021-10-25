 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man accused of breaking into home, painting mural inside
0 comments

Lincoln man accused of breaking into home, painting mural inside

Scott Arthur Parent

Scott Arthur Parent

A 63-year-old Lincoln man has been accused breaking into a local home and painting a mural inside.

Scott Arthur Parent is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Oct. 19, law enforcement took a report of a burglary on the 800 block of Logan Street. The property owners reported that while they were gone for about one hour, someone entered their residence without permission and painted a mural inside their house causing damage.

The defendant was contacted by law enforcement in the immediate area of the crime a short time after the victims reported it. He allegedly disclosed to the officers that he had painted the mural, and notably had paint on his hands.

Parent allegedly admitted to officers that he had broken into the home. He provided details on the painting that only someone who had been inside the building would have known, according to court documents.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News