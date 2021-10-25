Lincoln man accused of breaking into home, painting mural inside

A 63-year-old Lincoln man has been accused breaking into a local home and painting a mural inside.

Scott Arthur Parent is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Oct. 19, law enforcement took a report of a burglary on the 800 block of Logan Street. The property owners reported that while they were gone for about one hour, someone entered their residence without permission and painted a mural inside their house causing damage.

The defendant was contacted by law enforcement in the immediate area of the crime a short time after the victims reported it. He allegedly disclosed to the officers that he had painted the mural, and notably had paint on his hands.

Parent allegedly admitted to officers that he had broken into the home. He provided details on the painting that only someone who had been inside the building would have known, according to court documents.

