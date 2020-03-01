Why it pays to say 'yes' to 401(k) matches

Employer-sponsored 401(k) plans are great ways to save for retirement, potentially paving the way to worry-free golden years. Such plans are even more attractive when employers offer to "match" contributions. Employers that offer to match employee contributions typically will do so up to a given percentage. For example, some companies may match up to 2 percent. That means that employees who contribute at least 2 percent of their paychecks to an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan will receive an additional 2 percent from their employers. For those who contribute 2 percent, that match will double their contributions to 4 percent at no cost to the employee. Despite the benefits of accepting employers' offers to match, recent data from the retirement planning specialists at Financial Engines indicates that many employees are not taking advantage of these offers when given the chance. A recent survey from Financial Engines found that $24 billion in 401(k) matches goes unclaimed ever year, with the typical employee missing out on more than $1,300 in matches annually. Over time, money left on the matching table could deny retirees tens of thousands of dollars, if not more. Accepting an employer's offer to match is essentially accepting free money, making it something all investors should do if given the chance.