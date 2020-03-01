Who needs life insurance?

Life insurance is one of many components of estate planning. Statistics from the insurance industry groups Life Happens and LIMRA indicate that 70 percent of Americans consider life insurance a necessity. However, 41 percent of respondents in 2017 did not have any life insurance.

Even though most people deem life insurance important, it is not necessary for everyone. Determining if you are a good candidate for life insurance involves doing a little research. These qualities often make life insurance a smart move.

You're married or

in a committed relationship

If you are married or in a relationship in which your partner depends on you financially -- even if just partially -- it is smart to have a life insurance policy. This way your significant other does not have to rely entirely on his or her income to pay off debts or maintain the quality of life you currently enjoy. Many households cannot function without two incomes. Life insurance can ensure financial burdens do not rest entirely on the shoulders of surviving loved ones.

You have children

