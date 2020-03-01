Tips when choosing your 401(k) investments

Saving for retirement is an essential component of financial planning. Adults can save for retirement in various ways, and one of the simplest, most popular ways to do so is to enroll in an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan.

Enrolling in a 401(k) plan can be a wise decision. According to a recent report from Fidelity Investments, the average 401(k) balance rose 8 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Investors seem to be taking notice of such returns, as Fidelity also noted that the average 401(k) employee contribution reached $2,370 in the first quarter of 2019, marking a 15 a percent increase from the year prior.

When enrolling in a 401(k) plan, professionals may wonder how to choose their investments. Such plans typically include an assortment of funds. There are a host of factors to consider when choosing 401(k) investments, and the following are some strategies that can help investors make decisions they're comfortable with.