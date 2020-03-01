Three investing tips for beginners

Investing is a key component of long-term financial planning. By choosing the right investments, investors can ensure their money outgrows inflation, making it possible for them to realize their retirement goals and live comfortably long after they have stopped working.

Risk is a part of investing, and many veteran investors recognize that. However, the fear or losing their hard-earned money might compel would-be beginners to avoid the markets altogether. That can be a costly mistake, and it's one research suggests millennials are making, choosing to keep their money in savings accounts, which provide very little return in terms of interest, rather than invest in the markets. According to a recent analysis from the online financial resource NerdWallet, a 25-year-old millennial who is not investing today and does not invest until he or she retires at 65 could lose out on more than $3.3 million in retirement savings.

It can be nerve-wracking for novices to begin investing their money, but these three investment strategies can help calm those nerves and pave the way for a bright financial future.

1. Identify your risk tolerance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}